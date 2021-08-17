UrduPoint.com

UN Says 47 African Migrants Die Aboard Ship In Atlantic After Engine Failure - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

UN Says 47 African Migrants Die Aboard Ship in Atlantic After Engine Failure - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) At least 47 African migrants died after a faulty engine left their boat drifting for two weeks in the Atlantic, media cited officials from the UN migrant agency IOM as saying Tuesday.

The boat with seven survivors was found near the Mauritanian coast on Monday, El Pais reported.

It is believed to have left Morocco for Spain's Canary Islands with 54 people aboard on August 2.

Most of stranded migrants ” of Malian, Senegalese, Ivorian, Mauritanian and Guinean nationality ” died of hunger and thirst. The surviving woman and six men were given first aid by Mauritanian coastguards. Four were in critical condition and required hospitalization.

Related Topics

United Nations Died Spain Morocco August Women Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with No ..

Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with Norway: Foreign Secy

16 seconds ago
 Four in ten will switch retailers if there are del ..

Four in ten will switch retailers if there are delays in online transaction, say ..

1 hour ago
 Hong Kong Researchers Say Sinovac Vaccine Increase ..

Hong Kong Researchers Say Sinovac Vaccine Increases Risk of Facial Paralysis

17 seconds ago
 Two die in Quetta firing

Two die in Quetta firing

18 seconds ago
 EU's Borrell Promises Continued Relief Aid to Afgh ..

EU's Borrell Promises Continued Relief Aid to Afghans

20 seconds ago
 US Calls on UN Member States to Attend Virtually U ..

US Calls on UN Member States to Attend Virtually Upcoming General Assembly Event ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.