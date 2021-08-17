UN Says 47 African Migrants Die Aboard Ship in Atlantic After Engine Failure - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) At least 47 African migrants died after a faulty engine left their boat drifting for two weeks in the Atlantic, media cited officials from the UN migrant agency IOM as saying Tuesday.

The boat with seven survivors was found near the Mauritanian coast on Monday, El Pais reported.

It is believed to have left Morocco for Spain's Canary Islands with 54 people aboard on August 2.

Most of stranded migrants ” of Malian, Senegalese, Ivorian, Mauritanian and Guinean nationality ” died of hunger and thirst. The surviving woman and six men were given first aid by Mauritanian coastguards. Four were in critical condition and required hospitalization.