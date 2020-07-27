UrduPoint.com
UN Says About 100 Migrants Risk Drowning In Mediterranean

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:12 PM

UN says about 100 migrants risk drowning in Mediterranean

Around 100 migrants fleeing war-ravaged Libya have run into difficulty in the Mediterranean and could drown, the UN said Monday, urging a rapid rescue

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Around 100 migrants fleeing war-ravaged Libya have run into difficulty in the Mediterranean and could drown, the UN said Monday, urging a rapid rescue.

The arrival of summer and more favourable conditions at sea tends to lead to an increase of attempts to cross the Mediterranean, and the deteriorating situation in Libya is also prompting more migrants to take their chances at sea and reach Europe.

The International Organization for Migration warned in atweet that "around 95 migrants are still floating in the CentralMediterranean at risk of drowning, after attempting to flee Libya."

