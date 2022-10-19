UrduPoint.com

UN Says Active Discussions On Extending Grain Exports Agreement Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 10:44 PM

The United Nations continues to actively engage the signatories of the UN-brokered grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative - to extend the accord, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday

"We are trying to get to what we have stated the goal is. But, obviously, there are discussions with the Russians, with the Ukrainians, and also continued discussions with the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The UN spokesperson pointed out that there is a great deal of activity behind the scenes but the United Nations can not share any details at present.

He said the United Nations is afraid of losing one of the parties to the agreement by speaking publicly about the topic.

Dujarric characterized the efforts to extend the agreement as part of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' personal diplomacy.

The grain agreement is due to expire on November 22 and it is uncertain whether it will be extended given that one of the signatories, Russia, has expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the accord.

