UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The United Nations calls for a more inclusive government in Afghanistan as the country has seen a curtailment of women's and girls' fundamental rights under the Taliban (sanctioned by the United Nations over terrorist activities) rule, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Deborah Lyons told the UN Security Council.

"There has been a general curtailment of Afghan women's and girls' fundamental rights and freedoms. These range from limiting the right to work to the absence of women from major decision making fora and from senior echelons of the civil service," Lyons said on Wednesday. "We continue to call for a more inclusive administration in which government institutions reflect Afghanistan's broad diversity. We have seen limited progress on this issue.

"

Lyons said in her interactions with the Taliban, the de-facto authorities recognized that they have made mistakes on women's rights and inclusivity and are now trying to address them. However, the Taliban made it clear that there are limits to concessions they are willing to make on some issues, she added.

"On girls education, the de-facto authorities have indicated they are working on a nation-wide policy so that the right to girls' education can be exercised across the country. But they state that they need more time to clarify the policy and its implementation," Lyons said.

The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan in early September after a decades-long war, which plunged the country into a prolonged humanitarian, security and economic crisis, affecting the entire population, including the most vulnerable.