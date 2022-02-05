UrduPoint.com

UN Says All Sides Should Avoid Provocative Rhetoric After Bloomberg False Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 09:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) All parties involved in the situation around Ukraine should refrain from actions and rhetoric that could aggravate the current tensions, Deputy Spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General Farhan Haq told Sputnik commenting on a false report published by Bloomberg that claimed Russia has invaded Ukraine.

The Bloomberg news agency published what appeared to be a pre-written headline claiming Russia has launched an invasion of Ukraine before deleting it and admitting the mistake, saying that the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

"We believe that all sides should avoid any action or rhetoric that could escalate the situation," Haq said when asked if the UN was concerned about such an example of misinformation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Bloomberg's misleading piece showcases the extremely heightened tensions, spurred by the West's aggressive stance on Russia and demonstrates that such provocative reports might lead to "irreparable consequences," saying that now "any spark is extraordinarily dangerous.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later reinforced that position by noting that the Bloomberg incident revealed a global campaign unleashed against Russia through political pressure and disinformation.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has deteriorated in recent weeks with the United States and European Union voicing concerns over the Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. So far, the US, UK, Canada, Poland and Baltic states have supplied several batches of arms to Ukraine, with Washington dispatching additional forces to neighboring Poland and Romania.

Russia in turn has repeatedly denied having intentions to invade any country, pointing to NATO's military activity near its borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

