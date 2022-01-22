UrduPoint.com

UN Says Analyzing Situation In Central African Republic After Deadly Military Operation

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The UN Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) has sent a mission to the area north of the town of Bria where the government forces along with other groups conducted a deadly military operation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Agence France-Presse reported, citing UN sources that the United Nations was investigating the operation near Bria allegedly conducted by the government troops and the Wagner Group private military company. The operation, conducted on January 16-17, left more than 30 people dead. The news agency added that the operation targeted the Union for Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC) militants.

"MINUSCA dispatched a joint mission, comprised of the Force, UNPOL and the human rights team, to the incident area, and continues to assess the situation, ensuring necessary measures to be taken to protect civilians," Dujarric said on late Friday.

He added that the mission was confirming the number of casualties and displacement.

The African nation was plunged into a security crisis by a coup 2013, followed by violence between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka fighters. The government and the leaders of 14 armed groups signed a peace deal in February 2019 to put an end to the fighting. However, the authorities have yet to regain control of large parts of the country's territory.

