UN Says Another Peacekeeper Killed In Targeted Attack In CAR

Sat 16th January 2021

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) A UN peacekeeper has been killed in a fresh targeted attack in the Central African Republic, which was purportedly carried out by the Coalition of Patriots for Change militants, according to the United Nations secretary-general's spokesman.

Most recently, on January 13, one peacekeeper was killed and another one sustained injuries in an attack in CAR.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns today's [January 15] attacks by alleged Coalition des Patriotes pour le Changement CPC) combatants on a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Grimari, Ouaka prefecture. A peacekeeper from Burundi was killed and two others wounded," Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

Antonio Guterres, the spokesman went on, recalls that attacks against UN peacekeepers "may constitute a war crime."

"He calls on the Central African Republic authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

Attacks against peacekeepers should not go unpunished," Dujarric added.

The official also highlighted the UN chief's "deep concern over the continued destabilization efforts by armed groups" throughout car and his calls on all sides to stop the violence and engage in talks.

The situation in CAR, one of the poorest countries in the world, has deteriorated in the run-up to the December 27 election. Back then, incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera accused his main rival and predecessor, Francois Bozize, of plotting a coup and a militias march on the capital Bangui.

The top CAR court barred Bozize, backed by the Coalition of Patriots for Change, from running on "morality grounds." Touadera won a second term, but the outcome still needs to be certified by the constitutional court.

