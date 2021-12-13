UrduPoint.com

UN Says Armed Group Allegedly Affiliated With Ethiopian Military Seize 18 WFP Trucks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:16 PM

UN Says Armed Group Allegedly Affiliated With Ethiopian Military Seize 18 WFP Trucks

Unidentified armed individuals, believed to be affiliated with Ethiopia's military, forcefully seized 18 trucks with humanitarian aid from the World Food Program's (WFP) compound in northern Amhara region last week, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Unidentified armed individuals, believed to be affiliated with Ethiopia's military, forcefully seized 18 trucks with humanitarian aid from the World food Program's (WFP) compound in northern Amhara region last week, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The World Food Program and its NGO partners strongly condemn the commandeering of its trucks and assets, as well as forceful threats, to their staff as they continue to be targeted by military groups in Dessie and Kombolcha in the Amhara region," Haq said.

On the evening of December 10, the armed individuals, which the UN believes are tied with the Ethiopian National Defense Force, entered the Disaster Risk Management Committee Compound in the town of Kombolcha and used the 18 trucks in several locations for their own purposes, Haq said.

Fifteen trucks have since been returned, while three vehicles remain unaccounted for. The WFP has informed the Ethiopian government, while local authorities in Dessie were assisting the United Nations to recover the trucks, Haq said.

"WFP and its partners reiterate that under international humanitarian law is prohibited to attack, destroy misappropriate or loot released supplies, installations, materials, units or vehicles," Haq said.

"We call for the immediate and safe release of our staff, colleagues and vehicles."

Haq added that the WFP and its partners are committed to staying and delivering aid in the Amhara region, where some 3.7 million people are in "dire need" of humanitarian assistance.

The United Nations has recently been targeted on several occasions by the Ethiopian authorities in Amhara's neighboring Tigray region, affected by the year-long conflict between the government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Last month, at least 16 local UN staff and dependents and 70 truck drivers contracted by the United Nations were detained across Ethiopia. The truck drivers have since been released, while seven UN employees remain in "unexplained and unacceptable detention," according to the United Nations.

The United Nations decided in October to suspend all humanitarian flights to Tigray's capital of Mekelle after its plane was forced to turn back and abort scheduled landing due to airstrikes in the capital. At the end of November, however, United Nations flights to Mekelle were resumed.

Related Topics

Attack World United Nations Vehicles Ethiopia October November December All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of the Ca ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzst ..

3 minutes ago
 Argentine star Lionel Messi tours Expo 2020 Dubai

Argentine star Lionel Messi tours Expo 2020 Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Hungary Confirms First Omicron Coronavirus Cases

Hungary Confirms First Omicron Coronavirus Cases

31 seconds ago
 PTI govt committed to conduct next elections throu ..

PTI govt committed to conduct next elections through EVMs: Shibli Faraz

1 minute ago
 Czech president to name new cabinet on Dec 17

Czech president to name new cabinet on Dec 17

2 minutes ago
 Country's development linked with population-incre ..

Country's development linked with population-increase ratio: minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.