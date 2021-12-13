UN Says Armed Group Allegedly Affiliated With Ethiopian Military Seize 18 WFP Trucks

Unidentified armed individuals, believed to be affiliated with Ethiopia's military, forcefully seized 18 trucks with humanitarian aid from the World Food Program's (WFP) compound in northern Amhara region last week, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Unidentified armed individuals, believed to be affiliated with Ethiopia's military, forcefully seized 18 trucks with humanitarian aid from the World food Program's (WFP) compound in northern Amhara region last week, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The World Food Program and its NGO partners strongly condemn the commandeering of its trucks and assets, as well as forceful threats, to their staff as they continue to be targeted by military groups in Dessie and Kombolcha in the Amhara region," Haq said.

On the evening of December 10, the armed individuals, which the UN believes are tied with the Ethiopian National Defense Force, entered the Disaster Risk Management Committee Compound in the town of Kombolcha and used the 18 trucks in several locations for their own purposes, Haq said.

Fifteen trucks have since been returned, while three vehicles remain unaccounted for. The WFP has informed the Ethiopian government, while local authorities in Dessie were assisting the United Nations to recover the trucks, Haq said.

"WFP and its partners reiterate that under international humanitarian law is prohibited to attack, destroy misappropriate or loot released supplies, installations, materials, units or vehicles," Haq said.

"We call for the immediate and safe release of our staff, colleagues and vehicles."

Haq added that the WFP and its partners are committed to staying and delivering aid in the Amhara region, where some 3.7 million people are in "dire need" of humanitarian assistance.

The United Nations has recently been targeted on several occasions by the Ethiopian authorities in Amhara's neighboring Tigray region, affected by the year-long conflict between the government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Last month, at least 16 local UN staff and dependents and 70 truck drivers contracted by the United Nations were detained across Ethiopia. The truck drivers have since been released, while seven UN employees remain in "unexplained and unacceptable detention," according to the United Nations.

The United Nations decided in October to suspend all humanitarian flights to Tigray's capital of Mekelle after its plane was forced to turn back and abort scheduled landing due to airstrikes in the capital. At the end of November, however, United Nations flights to Mekelle were resumed.