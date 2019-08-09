UrduPoint.com
UN Says Aware Of US-Turkey Talks On Syria Safe Zone, But Refugee Return Must Be Voluntary

UN Says Aware of US-Turkey Talks on Syria Safe Zone, But Refugee Return Must Be Voluntary

The United Nations is aware of the discussions between Turkey and the United States on establishing a safe zone in northern Syria, but stresses that the return of refugees must be carried out in a safe and voluntary manner, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The United Nations is aware of the discussions between Turkey and the United States on establishing a safe zone in northern Syria, but stresses that the return of refugees must be carried out in a safe and voluntary manner, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We've taken note of the discussions to establish 'safe zone' in northern Syria," Dujarric told reporters. "Humanitarian actors are increasingly concerned by the statement suggesting possible military intervention, which will have severe humanitarian consequences in an area... As a matter of policy, the rerun of refugees needs just to be done in a safe, dignified, and mostly important, voluntary manner."

