UrduPoint.com

UN Says Cannot Confirm Talks On Grain Deal Extension

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 01:50 AM

UN Says Cannot Confirm Talks on Grain Deal Extension

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The United Nations cannot confirm that any direct talks are underway on a possible extension of the Black Sea grain deal, spokesperson for the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Eri Kaneko told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing a Ukrainian government source, that Kiev has sent an appeal to the UN and Turkey to begin talks on extending the deal.

"We need to continue building on the gains and progress made so far. Also, any amendment to the agreement would need to be discussed and agreed by all parties. We are also not in a position to confirm any direct talks at the moment," Kaneko said.

The benefits of the deal for global food security are indisputable, she stressed.

"The UN is working with all parties for the full implementation and continuation of the Initiative beyond March. Unimpeded exports of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russian Federation are critical," the spokesperson added.

In November, the grain deal was renewed for another 120 days. It is now set to expire on March 18, if not extended again. Russia has repeatedly criticized the agreement for failing to ensure unimpeded exports of Russian grain and fertilizer amid Western sanctions.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Progress Kiev March November All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

1 hour ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

2 hours ago
 Children of police martyrs to get free admission i ..

Children of police martyrs to get free admission in Superior colleges

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.