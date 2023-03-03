UN Says Cannot Verify Statements About Attack on Russian Region Bordering Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United Nations is not in a position to verify the statements of Moscow and Kiev regarding the cross-border attack on Russia's region of Bryansk by a saboteur group, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"On the allegations and the comments both from Russian authorities, from the Ukrainian authorities - we are not in a position to verify any of that information. So I really can't comment further on it at this point," Dujarric told a briefing.

On Thursday morning, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that an operation is underway to destroy armed Ukrainian nationalists who infiltrated the border in the Bryansk region.

Two people were killed, and a 10-year old child was wounded.

In the evening, FSB said Ukrainian nationalists were squeezed out into Ukraine to avoid civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. They were subsequently hit by a massive artillery strike, FSB added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack a terrorist act targeting civilians.