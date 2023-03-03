UrduPoint.com

UN Says Cannot Verify Statements About Attack On Russian Region Bordering Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 12:20 AM

UN Says Cannot Verify Statements About Attack on Russian Region Bordering Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United Nations is not in a position to verify the statements of Moscow and Kiev regarding the cross-border attack on Russia's region of Bryansk by a saboteur group, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"On the allegations and the comments both from Russian authorities, from the Ukrainian authorities - we are not in a position to verify any of that information. So I really can't comment further on it at this point," Dujarric told a briefing.

On Thursday morning, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that an operation is underway to destroy armed Ukrainian nationalists who infiltrated the border in the Bryansk region.

Two people were killed, and a 10-year old child was wounded.

In the evening, FSB said Ukrainian nationalists were squeezed out into Ukraine to avoid civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. They were subsequently hit by a massive artillery strike, FSB added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack a terrorist act targeting civilians.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Bryansk Kiev Border From

Recent Stories

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

23 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Min ..

UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Ministerial - Spokesman

29 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for ..

Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for Trip to Jordan, Egypt, Israel

29 minutes ago
 UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid ..

UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid for Rohingya Muslims in Bangla ..

29 minutes ago
 210 civilians killed in 24 days of Somaliland clas ..

210 civilians killed in 24 days of Somaliland clashes

31 minutes ago
 Maryam slams IK for striking "cruel deal" with IMF ..

Maryam slams IK for striking "cruel deal" with IMF

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.