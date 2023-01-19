UrduPoint.com

UN Says China Primary Recipient Of Grain Exports Under Black Sea Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 01:20 AM

UN Says China Primary Recipient of Grain Exports Under Black Sea Initiative

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) China is the number one recipient of grain shipped from Black Sea ports under the UN-brokered initiative, the UN spokesperson's office said on Wednesday.

"So far and according to information reported at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), China is the Primary recipient of exports, Spain is second and Türkiye is third," the statement said.

Almost 44% of wheat has been shipped to low- and lower-middle income countries, it added.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed a UN-brokered agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Black Sea ports, including the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne, amid the special military operation.

The JCC in Istanbul is responsible for coordinating the movement of ships exporting grain and fertilizer via the safe Black Sea corridor as per the agreement. The grain deal was extended last year prior to expiring on November 19.

Russia has criticized the deal for failing to ensure fair distribution of food and fertilizer exports and shipping the lion's share to developed countries.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey China Istanbul Spain July November From Agreement Wheat Share

Recent Stories

UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

36 minutes ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

36 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah International Traditional Craf ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives President of Palau

UAE President receives President of Palau

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.