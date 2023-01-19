UN Says China Primary Recipient of Grain Exports Under Black Sea Initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) China is the number one recipient of grain shipped from Black Sea ports under the UN-brokered initiative, the UN spokesperson's office said on Wednesday.

"So far and according to information reported at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), China is the Primary recipient of exports, Spain is second and Türkiye is third," the statement said.

Almost 44% of wheat has been shipped to low- and lower-middle income countries, it added.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed a UN-brokered agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Black Sea ports, including the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne, amid the special military operation.

The JCC in Istanbul is responsible for coordinating the movement of ships exporting grain and fertilizer via the safe Black Sea corridor as per the agreement. The grain deal was extended last year prior to expiring on November 19.

Russia has criticized the deal for failing to ensure fair distribution of food and fertilizer exports and shipping the lion's share to developed countries.