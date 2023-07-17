Open Menu

UN Says Civilian Infrastructure Must Be Protected Amidst Attack On Crimean Bridge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 10:32 PM

UN Says Civilian Infrastructure Must Be Protected Amidst Attack on Crimean Bridge

The UN calls on Russia and Ukraine to ensure the protection of civilian infrastructure from any attack after Crimean Bridge was targeted for second time by Kiev, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The UN calls on Russia and Ukraine to ensure the protection of civilian infrastructure from any attack after Crimean Bridge was targeted for second time by Kiev, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"We've seen reports of the of the incident and we would just remind all parties... that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two underwater drones, the road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, one child was injured.

This is not the first time the landmark bridge that connects Crimea to Russia's mainland was attacked.

On October 8, 2022, the Crimean Bridge was damaged as a result of a truck explosion which Moscow believes was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. In May, the bridge was completely repaired, and the railroad traffic restored.

