UN Says Concerned by Latest Developments on Korean Peninsula, Urges Diplomatic Engagement

The United Nations is concerned by the reports of both North and South Korea testing ballistic missiles on Wednesday and calls for diplomatic engagement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The United Nations is concerned by the reports of both North and South Korea testing ballistic missiles on Wednesday and calls for diplomatic engagement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"We're very much aware of the media reports and are concerned by the latest developments that we've seen, Dujarric said. "Diplomatic engagement remains the only pathway to sustainable peace and complete, verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."