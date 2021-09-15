UrduPoint.com

UN Says Concerned By Latest Developments On Korean Peninsula, Urges Diplomatic Engagement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 10:21 PM

UN Says Concerned by Latest Developments on Korean Peninsula, Urges Diplomatic Engagement

The United Nations is concerned by the reports of both North and South Korea testing ballistic missiles on Wednesday and calls for diplomatic engagement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The United Nations is concerned by the reports of both North and South Korea testing ballistic missiles on Wednesday and calls for diplomatic engagement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"We're very much aware of the media reports and are concerned by the latest developments that we've seen, Dujarric said. "Diplomatic engagement remains the only pathway to sustainable peace and complete, verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Related Topics

United Nations South Korea Media

Recent Stories

President of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation la ..

President of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation lauds neat organisation of 5th J ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE’s first global savings club launched

UAE’s first global savings club launched

7 minutes ago
 UN to Withdraw All Gabonese Peacekeepers From Miss ..

UN to Withdraw All Gabonese Peacekeepers From Mission in CAR - Spokesman

1 minute ago
 Estonia to Borrow 10,000 COVID-19 Janssen Vaccine ..

Estonia to Borrow 10,000 COVID-19 Janssen Vaccine Doses From Spain - Health Mini ..

1 minute ago
 US Senators Introduce Bill to Designate Taliban as ..

US Senators Introduce Bill to Designate Taliban as Foreign Terrorist Entity

1 minute ago
 US Launches Half-Billion Dollar Study of Long-Term ..

US Launches Half-Billion Dollar Study of Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 - Health ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.