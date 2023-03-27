The UN said it is concerned about recent tensions around nuclear weapons after Russia announced it would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The UN said it is concerned about recent tensions around nuclear weapons after Russia announced it would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"Obviously we are concerned about the general state of the tensions around nuclear weapons that we are seeing recently, which is very concerning," Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Monday.

It is a reminder for every state to uphold its responsibilities under the Non-proliferation Treaty, he added.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating international commitments, adding that the United States had long stationed its tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its allies and NATO countries in Europe.

The construction of the weapons storage facility in Belarus will be completed on July 1, Putin said.