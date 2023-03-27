UrduPoint.com

UN Says 'Concerned' By Tensions Amid Russia's Plan To Deploy Tactical Nukes In Belarus

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 11:17 PM

UN Says 'Concerned' by Tensions Amid Russia's Plan to Deploy Tactical Nukes in Belarus

The UN said it is concerned about recent tensions around nuclear weapons after Russia announced it would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The UN said it is concerned about recent tensions around nuclear weapons after Russia announced it would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"Obviously we are concerned about the general state of the tensions around nuclear weapons that we are seeing recently, which is very concerning," Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Monday.

It is a reminder for every state to uphold its responsibilities under the Non-proliferation Treaty, he added.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating international commitments, adding that the United States had long stationed its tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its allies and NATO countries in Europe.

The construction of the weapons storage facility in Belarus will be completed on July 1, Putin said.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus United States July

Recent Stories

IGP for efficient investigation department

IGP for efficient investigation department

7 minutes ago
 Biden Briefed on Deadly Nashville Elementary Schoo ..

Biden Briefed on Deadly Nashville Elementary School Shooting - White House

7 minutes ago
 PEIRA to expand its registration network through e ..

PEIRA to expand its registration network through engaging stakeholders

7 minutes ago
 First Citizens to acquire collapsed Silicon Valley ..

First Citizens to acquire collapsed Silicon Valley Bank

6 minutes ago
 Most Orthodox Jews in Israel Back Judicial Reform ..

Most Orthodox Jews in Israel Back Judicial Reform - Poll

7 minutes ago
 Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent ..

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent in 2024: Central Bank

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.