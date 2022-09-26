UrduPoint.com

UN Says Condemns Izhevsk School Attack, Sends Condolences To Victims' Families, Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 10:41 PM

UN Says Condemns Izhevsk School Attack, Sends Condolences to Victims' Families, Russia

The United Nations condemns the attack on the school in Izhevsk, Russia, in which 15 people were killed, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The United Nations condemns the attack on the school in Izhevsk, Russia, in which 15 people were killed, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"We strongly condemn this act of senseless violence, and of course we send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and government of the Russian Federation," Haq said during a press briefing.

On Monday morning, former student Artem Kazantsev opened fire in school No. 88 in Izhevsk, killing 15 people - 11 children - and injuring 24 others before turning the gun on himself, according to the authorities.

The gunman, who wore a shirt with Nazi symbols on it during the attack, suffered form a neuropsychiatric disorder, the authorities said.

A state of public mourning was declared across Russia's Udmurt Republic, where the attack took place.

