UN Says COVID-19 Response In Myanmar Must Remain Priority As Crisis Escalates

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

UN Says COVID-19 Response in Myanmar Must Remain Priority as Crisis Escalates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The February 1 power grab by the military in Myanmar has resulted in the COVID-19 vaccination program being at risk, UN regional spokesman in Bangkok David Swanson said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that the pandemic response must remain the priority.

"The first vaccines arrived in Myanmar only last week and the response to COVID-19 must remain a priority in the coming days, weeks and months," Swanson said, adding that the situation was worrying.

According to the UN official, the nationwide immunization campaign in Myanmar is "in jeopardy," despite having developed a robust vaccination program and having already vaccinated 105,000 health workers as of January 31.

"Without adequate testing, public compliance and goodwill for isolation, access to acute clinical care, and continued immunizations, the implications for COVID-19 spread, morbidity, and mortality are substantial," Swanson noted.

He explained that the UN had more than 2,500 personnel in Myanmar, both international and national, providing crucial development and humanitarian support to the people of Myanmar.

Myanmar's official COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 3,200, with more than 142,000 having contracted the virus.

