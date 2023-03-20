UrduPoint.com

UN Says 'Deeply Concerned' As Situation On Korean Peninsula Heading In Wrong Direction

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 09:41 PM

UN Says 'Deeply Concerned' as Situation on Korean Peninsula Heading in Wrong Direction

The developments on the Korean Peninsula continue to head in the wrong direction and the United Nations remains "deeply concerned" about the situation there, UN Assistant Secretary-General for for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenca on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The developments on the Korean Peninsula continue to head in the wrong direction and the United Nations remains "deeply concerned" about the situation there, UN Assistant Secretary-General for for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenca on Monday.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula continues to head in the wrong direction. Tensions continue to increase, with no off-ramps in sight. The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned over the divisions that have prevented the international community from acting on this matter, as well as on other threats to peace and security around the world," Jenca said during a UN Security Council meeting.

The Korean Peninsula should be a place of cooperation and today's discussion is an opportunity to find a potential solution to the situation there, Jenca added.

On Sunday, the Yonhap news agency said North Korea test-fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. Japan expressed protest to North Korea via diplomatic channels regarding the latest test-launch.

The NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday that the missile test-launched by North Korea landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The latest missile launch comes three days after North Korea test-launched a Hwansong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in response to the joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea.

