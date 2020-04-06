UrduPoint.com
UN Says Denied Access To Investigate Attacks On Civilian Infrastructure In Syria's Idlib

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

UN Says Denied Access to Investigate Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure in Syria's Idlib

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The UN board of Inquiry said in a report on Monday that it was denied access to enter Syria and investigate last year's attacks on hospitals and a school in the province of Idlib.

"The Board made several requests to the Government of Syria to visit the country, but never received a response. It was therefore not possible for it to visit the sites of any of the incidents that it had been tasked to review and investigate," the report said.

The Board of Inquiry was established to investigate attacks on seven civilian facilities, including a school, a refugee camp and several medical institutions in Idlib in the period between April and July of 2019 during the hostilities between the government and armed opposition forces.

The Board of Inquiry also lamented a lack of cooperation on the part of several countries it asked for information on the attacks.

"The Board wrote to ten member states that were identified as possibly having information relevant to the Board's work, asking them to share with it any such information that they might have," the report said. "In the end, though, only four provided information to the Board, and that information was limited in its nature."

