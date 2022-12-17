UN Says 'Disturbed' by Musk Suspending Several Journalists From Twitter

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The United Nations disagreed on Friday with Elon Musk suspending several journalists from Twitter following a scandal around sharing private information about his whereabouts.

"We are very disturbed by the arbitrary suspension of accounts of journalists that we saw on Twitter. Media voices should not be silenced on a platform that professes to give space for freedom of speech," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a briefing.

The move sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists face a lot of censorship around the world, the official said. The United Nations is in touch with Twitter officials, he added.

On Thursday, newly-minted Twitter owner Musk suspended several accounts of prominent journalists who cover the social media platform and himself.

The billionaire said that criticizing him is fine, but "doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not."

The suspended accounts include Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, Steve Herman of Voice of America and independent journalists Aaron Rupar, Keith Olbermann and Tony Webster.

This move follows the permanent ban of the account @elonjet, which was sharing information about the location of Musk's private plane using publicly available information.