WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The latest missile launch by North Korea is a flagrant breach of its own moratorium and UNSC resolutions, and risks leading to an escalation in the region and beyond, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the DPRK's latest ICBM launch," DiCarlo said. "This is a flagrant breach of the DPRK's own 2018 moratorium and a clear violation of relevant Security Council resolutions. This launch risks triggering a significant escalation of tensions in the region and beyond."