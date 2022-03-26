UrduPoint.com

UN Says DPRK's Launch 'Flagrant Breach' Of UNSC Resolutions, Risks Provoking Escalation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UN Says DPRK's Launch 'Flagrant Breach' of UNSC Resolutions, Risks Provoking Escalation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The latest missile launch by North Korea is a flagrant breach of its own moratorium and UNSC resolutions, and risks leading to an escalation in the region and beyond, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the DPRK's latest ICBM launch," DiCarlo said. "This is a flagrant breach of the DPRK's own 2018 moratorium and a clear violation of relevant Security Council resolutions. This launch risks triggering a significant escalation of tensions in the region and beyond."

Related Topics

United Nations North Korea 2018

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

33 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose s ..

Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose sources of illegal accounts bef ..

33 minutes ago
 Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series ..

Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series and T20 match due to injured e ..

33 minutes ago
 US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barre ..

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - ..

1 hour ago
 Job festival held at Government College of Technol ..

Job festival held at Government College of Technology Samanabad

1 hour ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes she ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sheep, goat show

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>