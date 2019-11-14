UN Says Escalation In Gaza Highly "dangerous"

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, Wednesday voiced concern over the deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip as death toll rise. "There can be no justification for any attacks against civilians," he said

AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :United Nations Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, Wednesday voiced concern over the deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip as death toll rise. "There can be no justification for any attacks against civilians," he said.

said in a statement posted on the official website of the United Nations.

The ongoing escalation is "very dangerous," he stressed, adding that it is "yet another attempt to undermine the efforts to improve the dire socio-economic conditions in Gaza." Mladenov explained that the United Nations is exerting effort to promptly de-escalate the situation in the region.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that the death toll in the Gaza Strip in the second day of the Israeli unabated bombardment reached 23 Palestinians, including 3 children and a woman, in addition to dozens injured, including 30 children and 13 women.