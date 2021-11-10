UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 drivers working for the World Food Programme (WFP) in a northern city along the only functional road leading into the famine-threatened Tigray region

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 drivers working for the World food Programme (WFP) in a northern city along the only functional road leading into the famine-threatened Tigray region.

"We confirm that 72 outsourced drivers contracted by WFP have been detained in Semera. We are liaising with the Government of Ethiopia to understand the reasons behind their detention," a UN spokesperson said.