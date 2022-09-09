UrduPoint.com

UN Says Focusing Now On Demilitarization, Setting Up Security Zone Around ZNPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 10:23 PM

UN Says Focusing Now on Demilitarization, Setting Up Security Zone Around ZNPP

The United Nations will let the member states to decide on a potential peacekeeping mission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) but the focus at present is on demilitarizing the area and setting up a security zone, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The United Nations will let the member states to decide on a potential peacekeeping mission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) but the focus at present is on demilitarizing the area and setting up a security zone, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"Our concern is on safety of the plant ... I will let member states, talk to that, I think our focus right now, immediately, continues to be demilitarization setting up of a security zone" Dujarric said during a press briefing.

