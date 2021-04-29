UN Says Following With Concern Shelling Between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Urges Direct Talks

The United Nations is following with concern the reports of cross-border shelling between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and calls on the countries to engage in direct talks, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The United Nations is following with concern the reports of cross-border shelling between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and calls on the countries to engage in direct talks, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"This is something that we're following with concern," Haq said when asked about the clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in which at least four people died.

"We're also aware that there's been an announcement by the two countries that a ceasefire has now been agreed. If that's the case, it would be welcomed, and we would encourage both sides to continue direct negotiations to resolve any outstanding issues in a peaceful manner," he said.