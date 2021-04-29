UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Says Following With Concern Shelling Between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Urges Direct Talks

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 10:33 PM

UN Says Following With Concern Shelling Between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Urges Direct Talks

The United Nations is following with concern the reports of cross-border shelling between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and calls on the countries to engage in direct talks, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The United Nations is following with concern the reports of cross-border shelling between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and calls on the countries to engage in direct talks, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"This is something that we're following with concern," Haq said when asked about the clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in which at least four people died.

"We're also aware that there's been an announcement by the two countries that a ceasefire has now been agreed. If that's the case, it would be welcomed, and we would encourage both sides to continue direct negotiations to resolve any outstanding issues in a peaceful manner," he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Died Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing of illegal assets case aga ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Bans Travel Abroad for 20 Citizens Involved i ..

4 minutes ago

NATO Headquarters Confirms Start of 'Orderly' With ..

4 minutes ago

UPDATE - Turkish Foreign Minister Says Greek Cypri ..

4 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree to Organize Joint Bor ..

7 minutes ago

Stratolaunch Aircraft Designed to Carry Hypersonic ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.