UN Says Four Staff Wounded In South Lebanon Blast
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) United Nations peacekeepers said three military observers and a translator were wounded Saturday in a blast in southern Lebanon.
Peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol the so-called Blue Line, the border demarcated by the UN in 2000 when Israeli troops pulled out of southern Lebanon.
The UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) supports the peacekeeping mission.
Three UNTSO "military observers and one Lebanese language assistant on a foot patrol along the Blue Line were injured when an explosion occurred near their location", UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said in a statement.
The wounded were "evacuated for medical treatment" and UNIFIL is "investigating the origin of the explosion", Tenenti added.
"Safety and security of UN personnel must be guaranteed," the statement said, urging "all actors to cease the current heavy exchanges of fire before more people are unnecessarily hurt".
Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement have exchanged near-daily fire since Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, triggering war in Gaza.
Hezbollah, which has a powerful arsenal of rockets and missiles, says its attacks on Israel are in support of Hamas.
Lebanon's state-run National news Agency said an "enemy (Israeli) drone" raided the Rmeish area of southern Lebanon where the UNTSO observers were wounded.
The Israeli army told AFP in a statement: "We did not strike in the area."
UNIFIL's Tenenti emphasised: "All actors have a responsibility under international humanitarian law to ensure protection to non-combatants, including peacekeepers, journalists, medical personnel and civilians."
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned what he called a "dangerous incident".
Lebanon's foreign ministry said the attack was "in violation of international law".
Cross-border fire since October has killed at least 347 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters, but also at least 68 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
The fighting has displaced tens of thousands of people in southern Lebanon and in northern Israel, where the military says 10 soldiers and eight civilians have been killed.
Recent Stories
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate
494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours
More Stories From World
-
US approves bombs, jets for Israel amid threat of offensive in Gaza’s Rafah city35 minutes ago
-
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta2 hours ago
-
Somalia parliament approves parts of election overhaul plan3 hours ago
-
Somalia parliament approves parts of election overhaul plan3 hours ago
-
Dutch hostage drama over, armed suspect arrested4 hours ago
-
Second ship with aid bound for Gaza leaves Cyprus port4 hours ago
-
Top-order blitz takes Sri Lanka to 314-4 in Bangladesh Test5 hours ago
-
Heavy clashes, more deadly aid chaos in war-ravaged Gaza5 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result6 hours ago
-
Dutch hostage drama over, suspect held6 hours ago
-
President of Peru's home raided in luxury watch investigation6 hours ago