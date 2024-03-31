UN Says Four Staff Wounded In South Lebanon Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The United Nations peacekeepers said three military observers and a translator were wounded Saturday in a blast in southern Lebanon, where Israel and the Hezbollah movement trade frequent cross-border fire.
Peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol the so-called Blue Line, the border demarcated by the UN in 2000 when Israeli troops pulled out of southern Lebanon.
The UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) supports the peacekeeping mission.
Three UNTSO "military observers and one Lebanese language assistant on a foot patrol along the Blue Line were injured when an explosion occurred near their location", UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said in a statement.
The wounded were "evacuated for medical treatment" and UNIFIL is "investigating the origin of the explosion", Tenenti added.
"Safety and security of UN personnel must be guaranteed," the statement said, urging "all actors to cease the current heavy exchanges of fire before more people are unnecessarily hurt".
Israel and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement have exchanged near-daily fire since Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, triggering war in Gaza.
Hezbollah, which has a powerful arsenal of rockets and missiles, says its attacks on Israel are in support of Hamas.
UN chief Antonio Guterres "condemns" the Saturday blast and underscored "grave concern" over the frequent exchange of fire along the Blue Line, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Norway's defence ministry said a Norwegian UN observer was "lightly injured" and had been admitted to hospital.
"The circumstances surrounding the attack are unclear," defence ministry spokesperson Hanne Olafsen told Norwegian news agency NTB.
UNIFIL's Tenenti told AFP that the other two observers were from Australia and Chile, adding that all four wounded were in "stable" condition.
- 'Dangerous incident' -
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said an "enemy (Israeli) drone" raided the Rmeish area of southern Lebanon where the UNTSO observers were wounded.
The Israeli army told AFP in a statement: "We did not strike in the area."
Tenenti emphasised: "All actors have a responsibility under international humanitarian law to ensure protection to non-combatants, including peacekeepers, journalists, medical personnel and civilians."
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned what he called a "dangerous incident".
Lebanon's foreign ministry said the attack was "in violation of international law".
Cross-border fire since October has killed at least 347 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters, but also at least 68 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
The fighting has displaced tens of thousands of people in southern Lebanon and in northern Israel, where the military says 10 soldiers and eight civilians have been killed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From World
-
NY 'trash revolution' targets overflowing waste, and the rats feasting on it4 minutes ago
-
Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's visa-free zone5 minutes ago
-
Deadly chaos at Gaza aid distribution as WHO renews hospital warning14 minutes ago
-
Collins beats Rybakina to win Miami Open14 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Miami Open result14 minutes ago
-
Istanbul top prize as Turkey votes in local polls14 minutes ago
-
Mexican police arrest three after girl's murder sparks lynching14 minutes ago
-
Cambridge do Boat Race double as Oxford men hit by E.coli virus15 minutes ago
-
Maintenance staff shortage could clip aviation industry's wings15 minutes ago
-
Catholics gather to hear Pope Francis give Easter Mass44 minutes ago
-
Bodies of eight Chinese migrants found on beach in Mexico44 minutes ago
-
Golf: US PGA Houston Open scores44 minutes ago