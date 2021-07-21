UN Says Global Tourism Decreased in First 5 Months of 2021 Despite Slight Recovery in May

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said in a press release on Wednesday that international travel decreased by 460 million arrivals during the first five months of this year relative to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels despite a small uptick in May.

"The latest UNWTO data shows that over the first five months of the year, world destinations recorded 147 million fewer international arrivals (overnight visitors) compared to the same period of 2020, or 460 million less than pre-pandemic year of 2019," the release said. "However, the data does point to a relatively small upturn in May, with arrivals declining by 82 percent (versus May 2019), after falling by 86 percent in April."

UNWTO said the slight upward trend in May is due to the fact that some countries started to ease restrictions on travel they had imposed earlier.

Asia and the Pacific continued to see the largest decline in international arrivals with a 95 percent drop in the first five months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2019, the release said.

Out of the 63 destinations with their borders still completely closed for international arrivals, 33 were in Asia and the Pacific, and only seven in Europe, the release said.

Europe, which now has the fewest restrictions on travel, suffered the second largest decline of 85 percent in international arrivals, followed by the middle East with 83 percent and Africa with 81 percent. The Americas saw a cooperatively smaller decline of 72 percent.

While international tourism is slowly picking up, UNWTO said experts do not predict it to return to the pre-pandemic 2019 levels before 2023.

Meanwhile, domestic travel is seeing a recovery in many places, especially in China and Russia, where domestic air seat capacity has already exceeded pre-coronavirus levels, according to the release.