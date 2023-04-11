Close
UN Says Gun Violence In US, Elsewhere Causes Shock, Horror

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 11:49 PM

UN Says Gun Violence in US, Elsewhere Causes Shock, Horror

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The United Nations is appalled by recent shootings in the United States, just as it is by gun violence in other countries, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The UN is not involved in monitoring or regulating sales of weapons within countries ... Our reaction to the gun violence that we have in this country and in other places is one of shock and horror but it is the responsibility of governments to set policies in which they feel they can best protect their own population," Dujarric told a briefing.

On Monday, five people were confirmed dead and eight more are being treated at a hospital after a shooting incident at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. The shooter was an employee of the bank.

On March 27, a 28-year-old female shooter, a former student, opened fire at The Covenant School in the Bible-Belt state of Tennessee. The shooter fatally wounded three 9-year-olds and three staff, including the head teacher, before being killed by police.

