UN Says Guterres Met With Italian Foreign Minister to Discuss Ukraine Peace Plan

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has held a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio this week but there are no further comments at present on the proposed road map for peace, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has held a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio this week but there are no further comments at present on the proposed road map for peace, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General did meet this week with the Foreign Minister but we have no further comment at this time," Dujarric said.