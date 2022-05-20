UrduPoint.com

UN Says Guterres Met With Italian Foreign Minister To Discuss Ukraine Peace Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 10:14 PM

UN Says Guterres Met With Italian Foreign Minister to Discuss Ukraine Peace Plan

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has held a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio this week but there are no further comments at present on the proposed road map for peace, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has held a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio this week but there are no further comments at present on the proposed road map for peace, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General did meet this week with the Foreign Minister but we have no further comment at this time," Dujarric said.

Related Topics

United Nations Road

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Russian Presidential Aide Says Russia Should Certa ..

Russian Presidential Aide Says Russia Should Certainly Stay in Paris Climate Agr ..

1 minute ago
 Biden's Popularity Falls to Lowest Point so Far as ..

Biden's Popularity Falls to Lowest Point so Far as Midterm Elections Approach - ..

1 minute ago
 DC inaugurates polio campaign in Khyber district

DC inaugurates polio campaign in Khyber district

1 minute ago
 Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Gene ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Geneva on May 30 for 8th Meeting - ..

41 minutes ago
 3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.