UN Says Hard to Confirm Reports of Police, Protesters Killed in Kazakhstan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The United Nations has seen reports that police officers and protesters have been killed in Kazakhstan, but it is hard for the organization to confirm this information, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"We've seen the press reports.

It's hard for us to confirm that but what is clear is that all demonstrations need to be peaceful," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "People have a right to express their grievances. It needs to be done peacefully. Security forces need to protect that right and show and act with restraint."

The spokesman also said all UN personnel, including about 285 international and national staff and 25 employees working from Kazakhstan for the UN Mission in neighboring Afghanistan, are safe and accounted for.

