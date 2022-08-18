UrduPoint.com

UN Says Has Logistics, Security Capacity To Send IAEA Team To Zaporizhzhia NPP From Kiev

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 09:34 PM

UN Says Has Logistics, Security Capacity to Send IAEA Team to Zaporizhzhia NPP From Kiev

The UN secretariat has logistics and security capacity to support any International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from Kiev if Russia and Ukraine agree, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The UN secretariat has logistics and security capacity to support any International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from Kiev if Russia and Ukraine agree, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

Guterres made his remarks at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.

"In close contact with the IAEA, the UN Secretariat has assessed that we have in Ukraine the logistics and security capacity to support any IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Kyiv, provided both Russia and Ukraine agree.

We must spare no effort to ensure that plant's facilities or surroundings are not a target of military operations," Guterres said.

He stressed that the facility should not be used for military activities.

"Instead, agreement is urgently needed to reestablish Zaporizhhia as purely civilian infrastructure and to ensure the safety of the area," the UN chief added.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Nuclear Kiev Tayyip Erdogan From Agreement

Recent Stories

Nishtar Medical University 'Purchase committee' me ..

Nishtar Medical University 'Purchase committee' meets to review buying process o ..

54 seconds ago
 Sindh govt to release RS 3 mln to each rain-affect ..

Sindh govt to release RS 3 mln to each rain-affected district for relief activit ..

55 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notice to ECP on PTI's ..

Islamabad High Court serves notice to ECP on PTI's appeal

56 seconds ago
 Parliamentarians' tree plantation day to be observ ..

Parliamentarians' tree plantation day to be observed weekly

58 seconds ago
 7 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

7 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for further consolidation of ..

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan for further consolidation of bilateral ties, early completi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.