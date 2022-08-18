UN Says Has Logistics, Security Capacity to Send IAEA Team to Zaporizhzhia NPP From Kiev

The UN secretariat has logistics and security capacity to support any International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from Kiev if Russia and Ukraine agree, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The UN secretariat has logistics and security capacity to support any International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from Kiev if Russia and Ukraine agree, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

Guterres made his remarks at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.

"In close contact with the IAEA, the UN Secretariat has assessed that we have in Ukraine the logistics and security capacity to support any IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Kyiv, provided both Russia and Ukraine agree.

We must spare no effort to ensure that plant's facilities or surroundings are not a target of military operations," Guterres said.

He stressed that the facility should not be used for military activities.

"Instead, agreement is urgently needed to reestablish Zaporizhhia as purely civilian infrastructure and to ensure the safety of the area," the UN chief added.