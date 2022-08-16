UrduPoint.com

UN Says Has Logistics, Security From Kiev To Help IAEA Team To Get To Zaporizhzhia NPP

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 10:15 PM

The United Nations has logistics and security assurances from Kiev to ensure the safe travel of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna said Moscow hopes that Kiev and the UN will not risk the lives of IAEA personnel by sending them across the front line. There are other routes, the official noted.

Earlier in the day, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna said Moscow hopes that Kiev and the UN will not risk the lives of IAEA personnel by sending them across the front line. There are other routes, the official noted.

"We are willing and able to help the IAEA anyway we can, and we have the logistics and security apparatus to do that from Kiev," Dujarric told a briefing.

More Stories From World

