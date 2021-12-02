UN Says Has No Evidence of Any Criminal, Political Motive of Armed Man Near Headquarters

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The United Nations has no evidence that the armed man outside the organization's headquarters has any criminal, terrorist or political motives, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"At this point, we have no such evidence," Dujarric said.

"The NYPD (New York Police Department) is on the ground, they are trying to talk to the man, they are diffusing the situation.

But we are not aware of any sort of political or other motives," he added.

Earlier in the day, all staff and diplomats at the UN headquarters in New York were requested to shelter in place amid ongoing police activity.

According to the NYPD, the man is armed with a shotgun and officers at the scene are attempting to engage in a dialogue with him.

At the moment, police are pushing the press farther away from the UN headquarters and police dog units have appeared on the scene.