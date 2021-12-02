UrduPoint.com

UN Says Has No Evidence Of Any Criminal, Political Motive Of Armed Man Near Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:53 PM

UN Says Has No Evidence of Any Criminal, Political Motive of Armed Man Near Headquarters

The United Nations has no evidence that the armed man outside the organization's headquarters has any criminal, terrorist or political motives, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The United Nations has no evidence that the armed man outside the organization's headquarters has any criminal, terrorist or political motives, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"At this point, we have no such evidence," Dujarric said.

"The NYPD (New York Police Department) is on the ground, they are trying to talk to the man, they are diffusing the situation.

But we are not aware of any sort of political or other motives," he added.

Earlier in the day, all staff and diplomats at the UN headquarters in New York were requested to shelter in place amid ongoing police activity.

According to the NYPD, the man is armed with a shotgun and officers at the scene are attempting to engage in a dialogue with him.

At the moment, police are pushing the press farther away from the UN headquarters and police dog units have appeared on the scene.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police United Nations Man New York Criminals All From

Recent Stories

US Layoffs Near 30-Year Low as Firms 'Spread Thin' ..

US Layoffs Near 30-Year Low as Firms 'Spread Thin' Amid COVID-19 Variants - Surv ..

14 minutes ago
 Canada Supports Russia's Sustainability Goals in A ..

Canada Supports Russia's Sustainability Goals in Arctic Council - Ambassador

14 minutes ago
 Russian-US Talks on Diplomatic Property May Take P ..

Russian-US Talks on Diplomatic Property May Take Place in 2021 or Early 2022 - L ..

22 minutes ago
 Oil producers to increase output in January despit ..

Oil producers to increase output in January despite Omicron jitters

22 minutes ago
 Norway to Strengthen Cooperation with Russia in Ar ..

Norway to Strengthen Cooperation with Russia in Arctic on Range of Issues - Amba ..

23 minutes ago
 US investors want to invest in IT sector: Senator ..

US investors want to invest in IT sector: Senator Faisal

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.