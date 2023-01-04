UN Says Has Not Received Poland Request to Assist in Getting War Reparations From Germany

UrduPoint.com

The president and the Office of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) have not received a request by Poland to help it receive wartime reparations from Germany, according to UNGA representatives.

"No info on this meeting. No request made," the spokesperson for the President of the 76th Session of the UNGA Paulina Kubiak told Sputnik.

The Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General also said that it has not received any letters from Poland regarding reparations from Germany.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Polish Foreign Ministry said the German government had informed them via a diplomatic note that Berlin does not intend to negotiate with Warsaw regarding wartime reparations.

On Tuesday, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a senior official spearheading Poland's demands for wartime reparations from Germany, said that Warsaw had asked the United Nations for help receive war reparations. In December, Poland had already made similar appeals to the Council of Europe and the UN cultural agency UNESCO.

Relations between Poland and Germany have been strained by Warsaw's repeated claims of damages during World War II. Warsaw estimates its losses caused by the occupation of Nazi Germany at 6.2 trillion zlotys (US$1.36 trillion). Germany has said that the Polish government had relinquished all demands for reparations under the agreement of 1953.

