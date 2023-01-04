UrduPoint.com

UN Says Has Nothing To Announce On Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 12:10 AM

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The United Nations has nothing to say regarding the Ukraine-made proposal to convene a peace summit at the UN in New York, Spokesperon Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev wants to convene a peace summit in two months with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as mediator.

"This is something ultimately you'll have to check with the others," Haq told a briefing about the Ukraine-proposed peace summit. "This is not something that the United Nations is organizing."

At this stage there is nothing to announce, he added, but the UN will inform everyone if something arises.

As of now, it is unclear whether the Russian diplomats to the UN would be allowed to participate. What is certain is that relations between the Russian and Ukrainian missions to the UN are currently non-existent.

The UN chief, according to Guterres' office, is ready to mediate only if all parties, including Russia, agree to participate in the summit.

Russian envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy, reacting to Kuleba's proposal, said holding a "peace summit" on Ukraine without participation of Russia is impossible.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Kiev New York All

Recent Stories

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

18 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

18 minutes ago
 Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy ..

Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi

26 minutes ago
 Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Z ..

Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy on Wednesday - Spokes ..

23 minutes ago
 Tanzanian president lifts ban on opposition politi ..

Tanzanian president lifts ban on opposition political rallies

23 minutes ago
 PTI lost popularity for promoting uncivilized lang ..

PTI lost popularity for promoting uncivilized language among youth: Federal Mini ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.