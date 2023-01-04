UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The United Nations has nothing to say regarding the Ukraine-made proposal to convene a peace summit at the UN in New York, Spokesperon Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev wants to convene a peace summit in two months with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as mediator.

"This is something ultimately you'll have to check with the others," Haq told a briefing about the Ukraine-proposed peace summit. "This is not something that the United Nations is organizing."

At this stage there is nothing to announce, he added, but the UN will inform everyone if something arises.

As of now, it is unclear whether the Russian diplomats to the UN would be allowed to participate. What is certain is that relations between the Russian and Ukrainian missions to the UN are currently non-existent.

The UN chief, according to Guterres' office, is ready to mediate only if all parties, including Russia, agree to participate in the summit.

Russian envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy, reacting to Kuleba's proposal, said holding a "peace summit" on Ukraine without participation of Russia is impossible.