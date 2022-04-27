UrduPoint.com

UN Says Holding Talks With Moscow, Kiev On Framework For Evacuation Of Ukrainian Civilians

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 11:48 PM

The United Nations is currently holding talks with Moscow and Kiev to develop a framework for evacuation of civilians in Ukraine, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday

"Following the agreement reached in principle between the UN Secretary General (Antonio Guterres) and Russian President (Vladimir Putin), our Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is mobilizing a team on behalf of the UN system to coordinate the evacuation of civilians in the Azovstal plant in Mariupol," Haq said.

"Today, we are having a follow-up discussion with the authorities in Moscow and in Kiev to develop an operational framework for the timely evacuation of civilians."

Haq said that the United Nations now is "moving stuff" to some areas in Ukraine to provide assistance.

"We are putting people on the ground and we are in talks with the sides. what we want is to make sure that a ceasefire would be respected and to move people safely," he added.

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Mariupol Kiev Agreement

