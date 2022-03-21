UrduPoint.com

UN Says Humanitarian Convoy Successfully Got To Ukraine On Friday, Hopes For More

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 09:59 PM

UN Says Humanitarian Convoy Successfully Got to Ukraine on Friday, Hopes for More

A UN humanitarian convoy successfully got to Ukraine on Friday and the universal organization hopes for more to come, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) A UN humanitarian convoy successfully got to Ukraine on Friday and the universal organization hopes for more to come, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"We had a successful convoy on Friday.

We put through a convoy thanks to coordination that we have with the Ukrainian government, with the Russian Federation. We very much hope that the success we had on Friday can be replicated in the days ahead," Dujarric told a press briefing on Monday.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Government

Recent Stories

Court grants bail to co-accused in MPA attack case ..

Court grants bail to co-accused in MPA attack case

46 seconds ago
 FBR Chief assures business community of further ea ..

FBR Chief assures business community of further ease doing business

48 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks Asad Umar's assistance ..

Islamabad High Court seeks Asad Umar's assistance in PTI MNA case

3 minutes ago
 US Awards $2.1Mln to Bolster Critical Chemicals Ma ..

US Awards $2.1Mln to Bolster Critical Chemicals Manufacturing Capability - Penta ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Festival Khyber-2022 concludes; Ja ..

Pakistan Sports Festival Khyber-2022 concludes; Jamrud defeats Bara

3 minutes ago
 SSP dismisses 11 policemen

SSP dismisses 11 policemen

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>