UN Says Humanitarian Convoy Successfully Got to Ukraine on Friday, Hopes for More

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A UN humanitarian convoy successfully got to Ukraine on Friday and the universal organization hopes for more to come, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) A UN humanitarian convoy successfully got to Ukraine on Friday and the universal organization hopes for more to come, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"We had a successful convoy on Friday.

We put through a convoy thanks to coordination that we have with the Ukrainian government, with the Russian Federation. We very much hope that the success we had on Friday can be replicated in the days ahead," Dujarric told a press briefing on Monday.