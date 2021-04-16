(@ChaudhryMAli88)

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's conflict-hit Tigray region bordering Eritrea has deteriorated, a UN official said Thursday.

There is no evidence of a promised withdrawal of Eritrean troops from the northern region, Mark Lowcock, the under secretary general of humanitarian affairs, told the Security Council, according to a text of his speech seen by AFP.