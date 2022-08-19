UN Says Important to Coordinate Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine Conflict With Moscow, Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes it is crucial to coordinate the United Nations' diplomatic efforts with Russia and Ukraine about the ongoing conflict in the latter, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes it is crucial to coordinate the United Nations' diplomatic efforts with Russia and Ukraine about the ongoing conflict in the latter, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"When it comes to our diplomatic efforts, it's important to coordinate with all the parties on the ground, so it entails coordination with Ukrainian on the one side but does entail coordination with the Russian Federation," Haq said during a press briefing.

The United Nations also coordinates its diplomatic efforts with other parties, such as with Turkey on the recently concluded deal to export grain from three Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea, Haq added.

Guterres is currently visiting the region and already met with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv on Thursday. The UN chief visited the port of Odesa today and and then flew over to Moldova.

Guterres will visit the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul on Saturday - the body that oversees the implementation of the United Nations and Turkey-brokered deal with Ukraine and Russia to export grain via the Black Sea.