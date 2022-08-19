UrduPoint.com

UN Says Important To Coordinate Diplomatic Efforts On Ukraine Conflict With Moscow, Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 11:22 PM

UN Says Important to Coordinate Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine Conflict With Moscow, Kiev

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes it is crucial to coordinate the United Nations' diplomatic efforts with Russia and Ukraine about the ongoing conflict in the latter, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes it is crucial to coordinate the United Nations' diplomatic efforts with Russia and Ukraine about the ongoing conflict in the latter, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"When it comes to our diplomatic efforts, it's important to coordinate with all the parties on the ground, so it entails coordination with Ukrainian on the one side but does entail coordination with the Russian Federation," Haq said during a press briefing.

The United Nations also coordinates its diplomatic efforts with other parties, such as with Turkey on the recently concluded deal to export grain from three Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea, Haq added.

Guterres is currently visiting the region and already met with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv on Thursday. The UN chief visited the port of Odesa today and and then flew over to Moldova.

Guterres will visit the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul on Saturday - the body that oversees the implementation of the United Nations and Turkey-brokered deal with Ukraine and Russia to export grain via the Black Sea.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Turkey Visit Istanbul Moldova Tayyip Erdogan All From

Recent Stories

United Nations to study reports about India's atte ..

United Nations to study reports about India's attempt to rig polls in Kashmir: U ..

1 minute ago
 French Government to Spend $84.3Mln to Paint Eiffe ..

French Government to Spend $84.3Mln to Paint Eiffel Tower for 2024 Olympics - Of ..

1 minute ago
 CM approves emergency management model for hospita ..

CM approves emergency management model for hospitals

1 minute ago
 Pristina Says Serbs Should Leave Kosovo Every 90 D ..

Pristina Says Serbs Should Leave Kosovo Every 90 Days - Serbian Authorities

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Says Has No Information About Possible Me ..

Pentagon Says Has No Information About Possible Meeting With Russia on Arms Cont ..

49 minutes ago
 Govt entrusts Sharjeel Memon with supervising rain ..

Govt entrusts Sharjeel Memon with supervising rain emergency, relief measures

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.