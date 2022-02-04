UN Says Important to Investigate Reports of Civilian Deaths in US Raid Against IS Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United Nations is concerned about reported civilian casualties resulting from the US operation against the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Syria and believes it is important to conduct an investigation, spokesman Farhan Haq told a press briefing on Thursday.

The US operation conducted on Wednesday to eliminate Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in Syria's Idlib killed 13 people, including six children, according to a spokesman for the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army. The Pentagon said the terrorist caused the explosion killing himself and family members.

"We've taken note of the announcement by the US president of the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, the leader of Daesh (IS). We note with concern reports of civilian casualties," Haq said. "In the case of trying to determine responsibility..., it would be important to have an investigation."