UN Says 'Intense Discussions' Ongoing On When IAEA Will Visit Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Intense discussions are ongoing about when the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert team will visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), but ultimately the agency will announce the date, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

"I know there are intense discussions ongoing as we speak but they (IAEA) will be the ones who will take the lead and announce when that team will go there," Dujarric said.

On Thursday, the IAEA chief told the France 24 broadcaster that the time to reach an agreement on the agency's mission is "very close" and experts should depart very soon.

Russia has recently criticized the United Nations Secretariat for canceling the proposed IAEA mission to the ZNPP for June because the world body was allegedly worried to witness a well-functioning nuclear power plant.

Since then, the IAEA has been trying to reach an agreement with Russia and Ukraine on a potential mission to the ZNPP but ensuring the safety of its experts was a main stumbling block.

The IAEA team would have to go through the military front lines en route from Kiev to the ZNPP or reach the plant via Crimea - an option that the Western countries reject.

