UN Says IS Expanding to Nearly All Afghan Provinces, Taliban Unable to Curb It

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (IS-K, banned in Russia) is now expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces, with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) being unable to stop it, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, said on Wednesday.

"Another major negative development has been the Taliban's inability to stem the expansion of the Islamic State Khorasan Province," Lyons told the UN Security Council. "Once limited to a few provinces and Kabul, (IS-K) now seems to be present in nearly all provinces and increasingly active."

The number of attacks by the IS-K has increased significantly from last year's 60 to 334 attacks in 2021 so far, the envoy added.