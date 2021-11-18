UrduPoint.com

UN Says IS Expanding To Nearly All Afghan Provinces, Taliban Unable To Curb It

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

UN Says IS Expanding to Nearly All Afghan Provinces, Taliban Unable to Curb It

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (IS-K, banned in Russia) is now expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces, with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) being unable to stop it, UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, said on Wednesday.

"Another major negative development has been the Taliban's inability to stem the expansion of the Islamic State Khorasan Province," Lyons told the UN Security Council. "Once limited to a few provinces and Kabul, (IS-K) now seems to be present in nearly all provinces and increasingly active."

The number of attacks by the IS-K has increased significantly from last year's 60 to 334 attacks in 2021 so far, the envoy added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia All From

Recent Stories

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Ir ..

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks - ..

1 hour ago
 Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

1 hour ago
 Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

1 hour ago
 US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck ..

US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test - Spa ..

2 hours ago
 Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appo ..

Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appoint Him as Prime Minister on N ..

2 hours ago
 UN Supports Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border, See ..

UN Supports Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border, Seeks More Access - Spokesperson

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.