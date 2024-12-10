Open Menu

UN Says Israel Bombardment Of Syria 'must Stop'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The UN special envoy for Syria called Tuesday on Israel to halt its military movements and bombardments in Syria, after a war monitor reported 300 air strikes since the fall of president Bashar al-Assad.

Assad fled Syria as a rebel alliance swept into the capital Damascus, ending five decades of brutal rule by his clan on Sunday.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the rebel leader who headed the offensive that forced Assad out, has begun talks on a transfer of power and vowed to pursue former senior officials responsible for torture and war crimes.

Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, on Tuesday called on Israel to stop.

"We are continuing to see Israeli movements and bombardments into Syrian territory. This needs to stop. This is extremely important," he told reporters in Geneva.

AFP journalists in the capital Damascus heard loud explosions on Tuesday but could not independently verify the source or scope of the attacks.

