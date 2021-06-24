UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Says Israel-Hamas Ceasefire 'Very Fragile,' All Sides Should Avoid Provocations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:03 PM

UN Says Israel-Hamas Ceasefire 'Very Fragile,' All Sides Should Avoid Provocations

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland told the UN Security Council on Thursday that the ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip remains very fragile and urged all sides to refrain from provocations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland told the UN Security Council on Thursday that the ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip remains very fragile and urged all sides to refrain from provocations.

"The cessation of hostilities reached last month between Israel and Hamas remains very fragile," Wennesland said.

The special envoy said the United Nations works closely with all concerned parties to solidify the ceasefire and allow the flow of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

"I urge all sides to refrain from unilateral steps provocations, take steps to reduce tensions and allow these efforts to succeed," Wennesland added.

Israel and Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, were locked in armed conflict for 11 days until a ceasefire was announced on May 20. The hostilities were preceded by days of clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Israel Gaza Jerusalem Middle East May All From Court

Recent Stories

President for joint efforts by all stakeholders to ..

3 minutes ago

Prizes awarded to farmers for producing more crop

3 minutes ago

UAE participates in 9th Moscow Conference on Inter ..

21 minutes ago

Technical Snags Make US Astronauts' Lunar Landing ..

22 minutes ago

Rescuers Pulled 35 People Trapped Under Collapsed ..

22 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Approves Decision to Impose Sanctions Ag ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.