UN Says Israel-Hamas Ceasefire 'Very Fragile,' All Sides Should Avoid Provocations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland told the UN Security Council on Thursday that the ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip remains very fragile and urged all sides to refrain from provocations.

"The cessation of hostilities reached last month between Israel and Hamas remains very fragile," Wennesland said.

The special envoy said the United Nations works closely with all concerned parties to solidify the ceasefire and allow the flow of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

"I urge all sides to refrain from unilateral steps provocations, take steps to reduce tensions and allow these efforts to succeed," Wennesland added.

Israel and Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, were locked in armed conflict for 11 days until a ceasefire was announced on May 20. The hostilities were preceded by days of clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.