UN Says Its Access To Gaza's Rafah Crossing 'denied' By Israel
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 07:37 PM
The United Nations said Tuesday the Israeli authorities have denied the UN access to the now-closed Rafah crossing -- the key entry point for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The United Nations said Tuesday the Israeli authorities have denied the UN access to the now-closed Rafah crossing -- the key entry point for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA, said the inability to get fuel into the besieged Palestinian territory through the crossing risked shutting down aid operations.
The Rafah border crossing with Egypt "is currently under IDF (Israel Defence Forces) control and we have been told there will be no crossings of personnel or goods in or out for the time being", Laerke told a briefing in Geneva.
"We currently do not have any physical presence at the Rafah crossing, as our access to go to that area for coordination purposes has been denied by COGAT," he said, referring to the Israeli agency that oversees supplies into the Palestinian territories.
The Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza from Israel has been closed since Sunday following rocket attacks.
"The two main arteries for getting aid into Gaza are currently choked off," said Laerke.
He said that with Rafah closed on Tuesday, no fuel would come in as it is "the only entry point for fuel" and without that, operations were "in jeopardy. It does shut it down if fuel does not come in.
"There's a very, very short buffer of about one day of fuel available. Primarily diesel to run trucks and to run generators".
"The one-day buffer is for the entire operation in Gaza."
He added: "If no fuel comes in for a prolonged period of time, it would be a very effective way of putting the humanitarian operation in its grave."
