UN Says JCC Resumed Inspections of Vessels Loaded With Grain

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has announced that vessel inspections as part of UN-brokered grain deal have resumed today, United Nations Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"The JCC has confirmed that inspections have resumed today on outbound vessels," Haq told a briefing.

There are 62 vessels waiting to move to Ukrainian ports, he added.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the JCC was experiencing difficulties in inspecting ships as part of the grain deal and that it was solely due to the actions of Ukrainian and UN representatives.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18.