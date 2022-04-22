UrduPoint.com

UN Says Lacks Information To Confirm 'Genocide' In Ukraine

April 22, 2022

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) does not possess evidence that would support claims of an alleged genocide happening in Ukraine during Russia's special military operation, OHCHR spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) does not possess evidence that would support claims of an alleged genocide happening in Ukraine during Russia's special military operation, OHCHR spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of committing a genocide in Ukraine.

"We do not have information that would indicate the commission of genocide," Shamdasani said at a briefing.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

