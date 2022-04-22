UN Says Lacks Information to Confirm 'Genocide' in Ukraine

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) does not possess evidence that would support claims of an alleged genocide happening in Ukraine during Russia's special military operation, OHCHR spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said on Friday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of committing a genocide in Ukraine.

"We do not have information that would indicate the commission of genocide," Shamdasani said at a briefing.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.