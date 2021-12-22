UrduPoint.com

UN Says Libya Mission Chief In Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertainty

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:36 AM

UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertainty

UN Support Mission in Libya Deputy Head of Political Affairs Stephanie Williams is engaging with parties in the country over election uncertainty just three days before a vote is scheduled to take place, United Nations deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) UN Support Mission in Libya Deputy Head of Political Affairs Stephanie Williams is engaging with parties in the country over election uncertainty just three days before a vote is scheduled to take place, United Nations deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"Obviously, the date of the elections is three days from today, so you are as good of a judge as I am on how likely it is that everything can be done in the next 72 hours. Having said that, Stephanie Williams is in touch with different Libyan parties. It's very clear that if there is to be any adjustment, any sort of technical adjustment to the electoral program, that it's something that needs to be agreed," Haq said during a press briefing.

On Thursday, armed assailants seized the Libyan National Unity Government and Defense Ministry buildings in the capital city of Tripoli and demanded the elections, which are scheduled for December 24, be postponed.

A source in Tripoli told Sputnik on Tuesday that the elections will be postponed by over four months and the Presidential Council will propose the continued operation of the National Unity Government until then. The announcement about the postponement will be made in several days, the source added.

